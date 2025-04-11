Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.54. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $88,264.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,740.18. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

