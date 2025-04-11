Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triller Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triller Group Stock Performance
Shares of ILLR opened at $0.66 on Friday. Triller Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Triller Group
Triller Group Company Profile
Triller Group, Inc engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
