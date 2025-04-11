Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triller Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triller Group alerts:

Triller Group Stock Performance

Shares of ILLR opened at $0.66 on Friday. Triller Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triller Group

Triller Group Company Profile

In related news, Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond sold 25,000 shares of Triller Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,275 shares in the company, valued at $325,660.50. This trade represents a 7.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 565,857 shares of company stock worth $1,032,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Triller Group, Inc engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.