Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Datadog by 29.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average is $129.24. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total transaction of $3,486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,289,676.49. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at $60,796,804.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,344,272 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

