Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Hamilton Lane worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,681,000 after acquiring an additional 863,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,516,000 after purchasing an additional 489,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,909,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $24,081,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $138.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

