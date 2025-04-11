GXChain Price Tops $0.26 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.