Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 9,311,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 4,576,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.12.

Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gunsynd had a net margin of 898.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

Gunsynd Company Profile

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

