Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.76% of Grocery Outlet worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 2.5 %

GO stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $73,449.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

