Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.71, but opened at $42.07. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 3,555 shares traded.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:GUSA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

