Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.55.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $118.39 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,661,000 after buying an additional 326,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,615,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,228,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

