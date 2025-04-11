Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average of $194.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

