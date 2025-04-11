Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 673 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $59.81 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

