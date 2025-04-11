Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 4,266 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,329,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.