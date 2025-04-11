Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 15,493 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $21.35 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

