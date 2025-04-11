Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

