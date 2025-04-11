Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $107.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

