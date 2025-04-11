Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 833 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

