Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 1,056 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.