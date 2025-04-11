Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
NASDAQ LANDP opened at $18.49 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Micron Tumbles on Tariff Threat: Risk/Reward Outlook Improves
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Archer Aviation’s Stock Price Dip a Gift?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.