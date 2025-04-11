Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.
Gladstone Capital Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $30.43.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
