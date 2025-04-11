Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 838 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.21% of CBIZ worth $90,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 52.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.90.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

