Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.47 Million Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,573,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,592 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Zeta Global worth $82,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after buying an additional 293,583 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 112,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after purchasing an additional 455,944 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $11.71 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

