Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,059,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Macy’s worth $86,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $35,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,887.64. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $264,606.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,373.92. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. New Street Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Macy’s Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

