General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GAM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 8,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in General American Investors by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

