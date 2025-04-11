General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
General American Investors Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of GAM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 8,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $55.44.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
