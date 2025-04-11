Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $12.60. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 126,665 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $544.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $86,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,532.84. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,703.96. This trade represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 32.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 499.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 86,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

