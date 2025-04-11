Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Trading 12.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 1,450,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 666% from the average daily volume of 189,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 12.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of -0.12.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.