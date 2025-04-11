GateToken (GT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.74 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $22.20 or 0.00026982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $14.74 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,910,588 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 122,910,588 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 21.63800227 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $13,673,775.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

