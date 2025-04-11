Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.05 and last traded at C$13.22. Approximately 2,213,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,159,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.17.
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
