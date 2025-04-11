FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:SES Issued By Raymond James

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SES. CIBC decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$17.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.81.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.04. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$10.81 and a 1 year high of C$17.13.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

