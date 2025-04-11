FY2025 Earnings Forecast for COF Issued By Zacks Research

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.52. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.08 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day moving average is $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.