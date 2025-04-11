Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,986,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 9,160,008 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $10.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth $4,218,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 155,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $3,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

