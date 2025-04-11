FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP) Shares Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 62.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $42,249,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of GSEP stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.