FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 1,394,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,422. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

