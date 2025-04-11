Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 10625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FNLPF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Fresnillo Stock Up 7.3 %

Fresnillo Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

