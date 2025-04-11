Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lind Value II ApS grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 115.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 168,904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 261,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 3.9 %

ARW opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.