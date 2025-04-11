Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 62,087 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 604.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of Helen of Troy worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $804.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

