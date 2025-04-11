Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.53% of Ranger Energy Services worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,803,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,349,704.79. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 5.8 %

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

Shares of RNGR opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $266.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

