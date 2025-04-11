Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53,292 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.41% of Capital Southwest worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 164.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.