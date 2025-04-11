Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SM Energy worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 388,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 267,789 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SM Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after acquiring an additional 835,929 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SM shares. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.75. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.