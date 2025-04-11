Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. B. Riley cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.