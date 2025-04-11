Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.65. 44,604,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 68,481,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,676 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.