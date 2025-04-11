Fmr LLC Sells 20,962 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,168,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Sun Life Financial worth $306,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.5876 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

