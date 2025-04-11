Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,554,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998,689 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 16.79% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $313,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

