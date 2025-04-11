Fmr LLC Has $294.90 Million Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,742,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866,190 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.01% of Revolution Medicines worth $294,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,279,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,429,000 after purchasing an additional 208,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,171,000 after purchasing an additional 459,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,467,000 after buying an additional 167,997 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $119,384.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

