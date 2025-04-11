FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,363 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,668,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FE shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

