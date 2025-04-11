First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,226 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

