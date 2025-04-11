First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 262,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

