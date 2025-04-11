First Foundation Advisors Has $413,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of XAR stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $181.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $165.56.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

