First Foundation Advisors Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

VTI opened at $257.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

