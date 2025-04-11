First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.84. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $308.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

