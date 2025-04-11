FIL Ltd Trims Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312,957 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 3.15% of Napco Security Technologies worth $41,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $21.01 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $764.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.